Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,463 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enviva were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Enviva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,999,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,602,118,000 after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $194,589,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enviva by 1,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 464,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,572,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $29,740,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 28,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at $295,134,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,834,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

