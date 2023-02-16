Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.68. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.