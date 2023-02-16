Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 100.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 0.5 %

CMA opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $101.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.