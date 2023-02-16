Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

