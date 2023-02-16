Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 145 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $460.52 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $651.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

