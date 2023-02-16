Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,492 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flex were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Flex by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,099,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 216,495 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Flex by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flex by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flex Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,627 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.