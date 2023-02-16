Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 435 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,022,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 42,583 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DY opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

