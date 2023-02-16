Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,481 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

