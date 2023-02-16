Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 675 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 676.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.76.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.4 %

Floor & Decor Profile

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82.

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.