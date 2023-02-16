Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,908 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,912 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

