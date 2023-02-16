Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 868 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 290.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 118,846 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,460,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers
In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $131.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.67.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.