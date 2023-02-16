Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 868 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 290.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 118,846 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,460,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 88,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $131.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Further Reading

