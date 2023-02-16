Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 83,133 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 271,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 214,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

