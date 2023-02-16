Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $246.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.30. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 54.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,032. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

