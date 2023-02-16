Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.43. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

