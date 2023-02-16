Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,044,000 after buying an additional 441,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $36,885,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,989,000 after buying an additional 141,932 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $19,880,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2,404.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after buying an additional 112,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $145.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $309,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,926 shares in the company, valued at $452,915.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $309,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,915.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,395 shares of company stock worth $10,398,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

