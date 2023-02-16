Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

