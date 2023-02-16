Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,807 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,812 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of 3D Systems worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 40.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently commented on DDD. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Stories

