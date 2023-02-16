Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.08 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,554,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 625,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

