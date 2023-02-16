Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.10 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 286,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,367,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.83. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.91.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

