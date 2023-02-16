Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.11 Million Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 59.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,003,000 after purchasing an additional 723,055 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 877,696 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 82.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 302,813 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CSIQ opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

