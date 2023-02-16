Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

