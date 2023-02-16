Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.22 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Vale Stock Up 1.7 %

Vale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.09%.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

