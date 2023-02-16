Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.22 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.