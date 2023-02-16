Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.24 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 416.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 254,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE TRNO opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

