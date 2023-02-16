Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.25 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of UTHR opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total value of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,420 shares of company stock valued at $60,991,809. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.