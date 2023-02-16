Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.35 Million Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 341.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clarivate by 49.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Clarivate Trading Up 2.8 %

Clarivate Profile

NYSE CLVT opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

