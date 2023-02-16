Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.35 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rollins by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $4,547,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $43.06.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

