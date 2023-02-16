Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.37 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $21,338,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Capri by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 380,171 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capri by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $71.17.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

