Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $959,000 Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

