Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $986,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

