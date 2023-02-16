Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.8 %

GGG opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.93.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,689 shares of company stock worth $5,618,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.