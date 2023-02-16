Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Management Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at $84,560,776.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at $84,560,776.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 451,973 shares valued at $37,186,292. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.35%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

