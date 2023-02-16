Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 185.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Down 0.5 %

UNM stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.