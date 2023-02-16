Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 807,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,328,000 after purchasing an additional 330,727 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

