Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,334,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $92.55.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

