Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 340 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 2.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 28.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Universal Display by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Universal Display by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.10.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

