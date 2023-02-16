Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,535 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,879. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.