Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,152 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,919,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $96.87 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.