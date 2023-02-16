Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,153 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,342. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $128.85 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

