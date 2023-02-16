Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 983 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 154.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

