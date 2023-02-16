Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of FibroGen worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FibroGen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 9.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FGEN. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

