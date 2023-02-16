Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 510.7% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.