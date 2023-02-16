Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of GMS worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GMS by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $61.49 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.88.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

