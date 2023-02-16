Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,242 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,440,041 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $104,129,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

