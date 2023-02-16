Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,216 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY opened at $36.59 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.