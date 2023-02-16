Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,622 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 159,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Summit Materials stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.