Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,622 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 159,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter.
Summit Materials Stock Performance
Summit Materials stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.40.
SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
