Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 17,862 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,862 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Sonos worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $3,718,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 369,570 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

