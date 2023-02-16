Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,989 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 596.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Futu by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CLSA downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Futu Stock Up 4.9 %

FUTU stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.85 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

