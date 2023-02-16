Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 43,053 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,053 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in NovoCure by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in NovoCure by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Performance

NVCR opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at NovoCure

Several analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.