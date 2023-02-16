Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,457 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ICL Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ICL Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ICL Group stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

